Dallas Cowboys players participate in Supermarket Sweeps in Fort Worth

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl offensive linemen Travis Frederick and Zack Martin along with running back Alfred Morris were in Fort Worth to participate in the "Supermarket Sweeps' benefiting the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
The event took place at the new Tom Thumb in the WestBend shopping center off University Drive near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club.
On the heels of his Blocking Out Hunger Foundation's big event Stars & Steaks at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Frederick continued his mission to help those in need in DFW.
"In my time here in Dallas I've seen some of the hunger issues that are here and for a child to go to school hungry and not have an opportunity to be at his full potential or learn, how are our kids going to start and become full adults if they can't even have food?" Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick said. "So to me it makes a lot of sense to focus our efforts on the kids and making sure they can get full meals."
For the Supermarket Sweeps, they split into teams with Martin and Morris going first, followed by Frederick and a representative from Alberston's/Tom Thumb. Each team had two minutes to gather as much food as they could into grocery carts and whatever they ended up with would be donated to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
"This is a great cause and Travis has put a lot of time and effort into this initiative that he started. It's great to see him going out and giving back to the community," Martin said. "The community is behind us all the way and they show so much support to us throughout the year, so anything we can do to help give back, especially during the holiday season, we are more than happy to do that."
While Martin was in the front of the store piling boxes of canned goods into the carts, Morris followed the team strategy and ran to the far back corner to load up on as many turkeys as he could get in the allotted time.
"You've got to game plan," Morris said. "We executed our plan and honestly, when we were doing it, I thought maybe they gave us extra time. But it was two minutes and I tried to get as many buggies full as I possible ... I knew it would make a difference for a lot of families. I did my part and hopefully I can do some more."
The players also stayed late for autographs and pictures with the many Cowboys fans who were on hand to cheer them on and support the event.
Next up, the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium the day after Christmas.
For more information about Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation, visit travisfrederick.org.
