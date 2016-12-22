Wires  >  AP Music

Wisconsin man pleads no contest to amputating woman's finger

The Associated Press

Posted 6:06pm on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

GREEN BAY, Wis. A Wisconsin man faces sentencing next year for amputating a woman's finger as part of a ritual to commemorate a fellow rap music fan.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree reckless injury. A mayhem charge was dismissed but can be weighed by the judge at Schrap's sentencing Feb. 24.

A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.

WBAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2ilcfVm ) reports the woman allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete. She also let Schrap cut off her right pinky finger.

The mother of the woman's boyfriend convinced her to go to the hospital where staff called police.

