Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Patriots' Floyd trying to move forward following DUI arrest

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

Posted 2:41pm on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. Michael Floyd says he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

In his first comments since being claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, Floyd said Thursday he's trying not to think about the Dec. 12 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08; A police report revealed Floyd's blood-alcohol level was measured at .217.

Floyd also had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was in college at Notre Dame, including a DUI arrest.

He says he recognizes that he only has a certain amount of chances and that he's made promises to both the Patriots and himself that it won't happen again.

Floyd was inactive last week at Denver. The Patriots (12-2) host the Jets (4-10) on Saturday.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me