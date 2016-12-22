DJ lineup announced for Star 102.1 FM

A little more than a month ago, iHeartMedia dumped modern-rock station KDGE/102.1 FM “The Edge” after 27 years and started playing Christmas music on Star 102.1, a prelude to the station’s switch to a “mainstream adult-contemporary” format on Dec. 26.
“Mainstream” is different from “hot adult contemporary,” which is radio-speak for the kind of format currently airing on iHeart’s KDMX/102.9 FM “Now.” While that station skews borderline Top 40, expect Star 102.1 to aim at a slightly older audience, namely the money demographic of 25- to 54-year-old women. (Although there’s a chunk of that demographic that laments the demise of “The Edge.”)
Don’t expect soft rock, however. “Star 102.1 will broadcast music from popular recording artists such as Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Pink and Madonna,” says a release. That’s can be a pretty wide spectrum, especially if the station goes as far back as Jackson’s Off the Wall days (and I wouldn’t expect it go back further than that).
The “mainstream adult contemporary” designation does fill a hole, though, now that Now is doing what Now is doing and CBS-owned rival KVIL/103.7 FM has gone more Top 40.
The initial DJ lineup will be:
6 a.m.-noon: Ryan Lovet, described in the release as a “20-year radio veteran personality.” Google searches for further info on Lovet have merely turned up radio-industry websites running iHeart’s press release.
Noon-6 p.m: Rick O’Bryan, whom RadioInsight notes was on KDMX from 2006 to 2011, back during its “Mix 102.9” days. O’Bryan is a former American Women in Media on-air personality of the year winner.
6 p.m.-Midnight: Amanda Flores, described in the release as a “newcomer to the DFW radio landscape,” although she might be seeing too much of that landscape firsthand: According to RadioInsight’s report, Flores, who is currently doing middays at iHeart’s KODA in Houston, will voice-track her DFW shift. If you scroll down in that link, you will find her bio, which reveals that she has a Rio Grande Valley background and really loves Houston.