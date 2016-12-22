Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Plan to move Denver sculpture sparks outrage, compromise

Posted 11:06am on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

DENVER The Denver Art Museum has agreed to move the soil a statue stands on with it in 2018 after news of the sculpture's removal sparked outrage.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2hdzvHf ) that the museum reached a compromise with American Indian artist Edgar Heap of Birds after he sent a letter last week criticizing the museum's plan to relocate his "Wheel" sculpture once the museum begins a renovation of its North Building in 2018.

"Wheel" was dedicated in 2005 and references American Indian lodge and medicine wheel iconography with its circle of red, forked tree forms. The sculpture has been ceremonially blessed by regional tribal leaders.

Museum officials say they have reached an agreement with Heap of Birds to move both the sculpture with the top 12 inches of soil from the sculpture's current site.

