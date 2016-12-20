Cooking Channel show to feature Fort Worth’s Stir Crazy Baked Goods

When we did our Ice Cream in DFW: Behind the Scoops story in 2014, Melt Ice Creams owner Kari Crowe Seher, whose shop inspired the story, told us that when she was starting out her business, she sought advice from Robbie Werner of Fort Worth’s Stir Crazy Baked Goods.
Seher considers Werner a mentor, and their paths have been similar: In 2015, Werner made a move from a tiny shop off of Main Street to Magnolia Avenue, with Stir Crazy taking over the former Magnolia Cheese Co. space at 1251 W. Magnolia. (Werner was featured in our 2012 Life of Pie story about pie bakeries in DFW, but Stir Crazy is about much more than pies. Yes, stories on pie and ice cream — we know what to volunteer for around here.)
This summer, Melt also made a Magnolia move, from a tiny Rosedale Street shop to 1201 W. Magnolia Ave., Suite 115, a scoop’s throw away from Stir Crazy. And conveniently located for both to be featured on Cooking Channel’s Unique Sweets.
But on separate episodes: Melt’s episode, which also featured Dallas’ Kate Weiser Chocolate and Hypnotic Donuts, aired Sunday, in an installment titled “Tasty Texas Treats (the episode repeats Jan. 8, 12 and 27, albeit at some times made for DVRs, late-shift workers and insomniacs). Stir Crazy will be featured Jan. 1 on an episode titled “Sweet All Day Long.”
“Check out three unique places that satisfy any sweet tooth from sunrise to sundown,” says a press-release synopsis of the episode, which will also include Seattle’s Wandering Goose and New York City’s Bibble and Sip. “In Fort Worth, Texas, a neighborhood shop called Stir Crazy Baked Goods offers up the most delicious cookies, pies, scones and even quiches.” (Stir Crazy, by the way, is often open well past sundown.)
The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Jan. 1 on Cooking Channel. At the same time Jan. 8, Unique Sweets does DFW again, this time with a visit to Cake Bar in Dallas (that episode also features a Seattle shop and a New York shop.) Cake Bar is next door to the aforementioned Kate Weiser Chocolate in Dallas’ Trinity Groves. It looks like the producers of Unique Sweets know how to kill two birds with one stone, but don’t always want to put them in the same episode.
To find the channel on your cable/satellite provider, go here.