Pentatonix’s latest music video: ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’

By Robert Philpot

dfw.com

Posted 2:58pm on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

The Christmas season is becoming the most Pentatonix time of the year.

The a cappella group — co-founded by Arlington’s Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying and Kirstin Maldonado — just came off two airings of A Pentatonix Christmas on NBC, and is putting out videos from its A Pentatonix Christmas album faster than we can post about them.

The latest, posted Tuesday morning, is a joyful, rhythmic rendition of O Come, All Ye Faithful, in which the group (which also includes Avi Kaplan and Kevin Olusola, who provide much of that rhythm) is backed by a large choir, extending the a cappella vibe even further.

In the time it took me to write those three paragraphs, the YouTube clip jumped from approximately 320,000 views to nearly 338,000. Here it is:

That’s a pittance compared with the group’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, posted a couple of weeks before Cohen died. The clip is approaching 86 million views, and some people are putting it up there with the Jeff Buckley version that’s the best-known cover of the song.

The O Come, All Ye Faithful video comes less than a week after an Up on the Housetop clip that was released in conjunction with the Christmas special. In that one, group members are transformed into Lego figures. It’s at a mere 1,379,165 views at this writing.



