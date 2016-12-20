Scenes from Travis Frederick's Stars and Steaks at the Hilton Anatole

DALLAS -- The first annual Travis Frederick Stars and Steaks presented by Albertsons, raised over $220,000 to benefit Travis Frederick’s Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and its mission to provide support to inner-city and low-income children throughout Metro Dallas who struggle with hunger.
The event took place at the massive Hilton Anatole Hotel and got underway at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception in the ballroom's foyer where guests had the opportunity to check out the impressive silent auction items that included signed jerseys, replica Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl rings and a foursome at TPC Four Seasons in Las Colinas.
Roughly 20 Dallas Cowboys players were on hand and they arrived clad in aprons and carrying trays with various hors d'oeuvres top work the room as celebrity waiters.
Ben Rogers from "The Ben & Skin Show" on 105.3 The Fan was the very entertaining emcee of the evening and and as he took the mic to welcome everyone, he was quick to point out that "the waiters" were working hard and for everyone to 'not forget to tip their waiters.'
"I am so thankful to my teammates, it's so big for them being here and giving their time," Frederick said. "With the Monday night game next week, we have two days off, so it would be real easy for them to get out of town and be with their family during the holidays, but they chose to be here with me and help our cause at the Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and help the kids of Dallas-Fort Worth. I think it's a huge statement to them and their giving spirit."
The guests had a chance to mix and mingle with the Cowboys players that included Jason Whitten, Sean Lee, Doug Free, Dan Bailey, Emmett Cleary, Barry Church, Tyrone Crawford, Jeff Heath, Anthony Hitchens, Byron Jones, Ronald Leary, Joe Looney, Zack Martin, Darren McFadden, Clay DeBord, Kadeem Edwards and the host of the evening, Travis Fredrick.
In addition to the star-studded group of players, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was also on hand talking with the guests and posing for photos.
Brian Baumhor of Pacific Coast Auctioneer served as the evening’s auctioneer during the evening's live auction that included Cowboys autographed items and trips such as five-night stays in Punta Mita and Costa Rica and four nights in the summer in Aspen.
Proceeds from the evening are going toward programs designed to reach the foundation’s goal of providing more than 50,000 meals to at-risk Dallas-area children by the end of 2018.
For more information about Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and the first annual Stars and Steaks, visit visit travisfrederick.org.
