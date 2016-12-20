DeVivo Bros. Latin Fusion closes in Southlake

After less than a year, DeVivo Bros. Latin Fusion has closed in Southlake, in a spot that has seen other restaurants comes and go quickly.
The restaurant was a spinoff of DeVivo Bros. Eatery, which opened in 2013 in Keller and is still going.
The owners announced the closing Sunday on Facebook.
Signs went up along Southlake Boulevard about this time last year, announcing the arrival of Latin fusion in early 2016, when it moved into the 2777 E. Southlake Blvd. Suite 100 locatiion that had houseed the all-too-short-lived Un Rincon de Mexico. Before that, it housed Apeizza e Vino, a pizza restaurant that also didn’t last very long. Aa peizza’s pizza oven became a mainstay at all three restaurants.
The location — set off from Southlake Boulevard, where traffic can fly by quickly — has not been very restaurant-friendly, although the Latin Eatery did its best to attract customers with better signage than the previous restaurants had. But most restaurant customers in the center seem to go to the higher-profile Duff’s Famous Wings that’s easily visible from the street.
“The new offshoot from John and Ralph DeVivo, owners of the uber-popular DeVivo Bros. Eatery in Keller, integrates ‘Lati’ (really, Mexican and Cuban) dishes on its crowd-pleaser of an Italian menu — which is a little weird, even if it mostly works,” Anna Caplan wrote in her review of Devivo Bros. Latin Eatery.