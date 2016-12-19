Home  >  Dining

Arlington’s Cacharel Restaurant closes after 30-year run

BY BUD KENNEDY

Posted 6:24pm on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Arlington Cacharel Restaurant closed Sunday, ending a 30-year run as an elegant fine-dining landmark between Dallas and Fort Worth.

"It was just time," co-owner Hans Bergmann said: "It's been a good 30-year run. We did our very best."

Bergmann said the restaurant closed before the holidays in order to move equipment and fixtures before the lease expired Dec. 31.

"It's unfortunate, but that's the way things worked out," he said.

Cacharel, known for its chocolate soufflés and creme brulee, was an annual favorite that drew long lines at the Taste of Arlington charity benefit.

Bergmann said he has "no plans — it's not reopening anywhere. Just taking a break for a while."

The restaurant occupied the ninth floor of an East Lamar Boulevard office tower overlooking Six Flags Over Texas.

