Travis Frederick to host Stars & Steaks gala

The first annual Travis Frederick Stars and Steaks will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. on Dec. 19th at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.
"Stars and Steaks is my first big fundraiser for my Blocking Out Hunger Foundation," said Dallas Cowboys All-Pro center Travis Frederick. "Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, auction and will have a chance to meet my teammates."
Anyone who is interested in taking care of a Cowboys fans' Christmas wish list can check out the items in the silent auction and have their pick of autographed Dallas Cowboys memorabilia including signed jerseys from Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and Zack Martin, signed photos from the Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith and signed footballs from Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach. Sports fans will find signed jerseys from Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Michael Jordan while golfers can bid on a foursome at TPC Four Seasons in Las Colinas.
The live auction includes more Cowboys items and trips such as five-night stays in Punta Mita and Costa Rica and four nights in the summer in Aspen.
"I started this foundation to support a community that has supported me on the field," Frederick said. "This is my chance to give back to Dallas."
All proceeds benefit Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and its mission to provide support to inner-city and low-income children throughout Metro Dallas who struggle with hunger.
"1 in 5 children in Texas face hunger, 9 out of 10 households in inner-city Dallas are food insecure," Frederick added. "My Blocking Out Hunger Foundation is designed to combat hunger in Dallas."
General tickets are $250, premium tickets are $350 and sponsorship opportunities range from $1500-$20,000 by visiting here.
For further information, visit travisfrederick.org.
