New Year's Eve in DFW: 2016 edition

The time is fast approaching to bid 2016 farewell with one last huge night of parties on New Year's Eve. The party crowd will be out in full force and since for a the second consecutive year Big D NYE will not take place, that simply means there will thousands of people will be looking for other options to ring in 2017.
One annual New Year's Eve tradition in Victory Park that will continue is the Dallas Stars game. In what is known to many as the best NYE pre-game, Dallas will host former Star and future Hall of Famer Jaromír Jágr and the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Tickets from $53-$540 are available here.
As for the parties, here is a random sampling of some of the bigger scenes for the biggest party night of the year, Dec. 31, 2016:
Toast to 2017 at Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck at Reunion Tower features a five-course dinner at Five Sixty and a private party hosted on the Cloud Nine party level complete with an open bar, live DJ, light bites and a front row seat to the AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower fireworks show. The five-course tasting menu is available for $175 per person and diners have the option of including a wine paring to complement their meal for an additional $75 per guest. Reservations are available from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets for the private party, which include complimentary valet, are priced at $225 per person and can be purchased in advance on eventbrite.co
W Dallas-Victory Hotel is hosting "New Year/No Rules" in Altitude, which is located 33 floors above downtown Dallas and provides a panoramic view back across to the skyline. DJ Lucious is providing entertainment and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $50 for general admission with Platinum ($1500) and VIP ($2000) packages available. They also have 'stay and play' packages that include tickets and hotel rooms with late checkout on New Year's Day. Further details and tickets are available at wdallasvictory.com.
Trophy Ranch and its speakeasy-style VIP area Club Roar in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor will be two of DFW's hottest spots on New Year's Eve. Table reservations are available inside Trophy Ranch's main area for $500 and tables inside Club Roar are $1000-$1500. For table reservations, text 469-708-0661.
New Year's Eve at Vetted Well inside the Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas will feature live music from the band Manhattan and will provide a premium patio view for the Reunion Tower fireworks at midnight. Cost is $50 which includes a food appetizer buffet, champagne toast at midnight, casino games and party favors. Doors open at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit drafthouse.com.
7th Annual Dream One World NYE party is at Avalon in Dallas' Design District. This is always one of the bigger NYE parties in DFW and this year's host is Ali Nugent, Miss Texas USA 2013 who was also featured in the 2015 DFW.com Hot Issue. There will be a red carpet entrance and the party will take place over three rooms that have six full bars. They will also have a hookah lounge and exotic burlesque dancers. Tickets are $40-$95 and tables are $500-$5000 at oneworldnye.com.
Topgolf is taking reservations for all-inclusive bay packages that includes party favors and unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. to close. General bay reservations are $225 and VIP bays are $450. The VIP package includes one bottle of Chandon Rosé for guests who are over 21, New Year’s Eve Chef’s Choice Buffet and unlimited fountain soda, coffee and tea. Tickets are available at topgolf.com. Topgolf has three locations in DFW -- Dallas, Allen and The Colony, with a location coming to downtown Fort Worth in 2017.
New Year's Eve 2017 Champagne Life presents Royalty at the Castle at the Old Red Museum in downtown Dallas. There will be three celebrity DJs, a live performance by The Inspiration Band, a red carpet entry, private VIP rooms and a watch party for the Reunion Tower fireworks. Tickets are $35-$10,000 at royaltynye.com.
Lights All Night is a two-night electronic music extravaganza that takes place at Dallas Market Hall. This year's lineup is headlined by Above & Beyond, deadmau5, Zedd, NERO, RL Grime, Tchami and ASAP Ferg. Tickets are $99.99-$269.99 at lightsallnight.com.
SISU Uptown in Dallas is hosting Wonderland NYE 2016. The party with the tagline "bring your fantasies to life" is hosted by Playboy model Amber Dale and Jenny Q. It will feature a red carpet entry, burlesque dancers, indoor and outdoor dance floors, five fully staffed bars and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The party also benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Tickets ($40-$125) and packages ($1200-$5000) are available at wonderlandnye.com
Landmark Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood will host the "Biggest New Year's Eve Event in Fort Worth" with $500 cash and prize balloon drop, $1,000 in door prizes, a live countdown, confetti cannons, deluxe party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $15 for general admission and go up to $45 for Balcony VIP access and VIP packages are $400, $900 and $1400 at ticketvibe.com.
NYE at The Social House Fort Worth in the West 7th area begins with a four-course dinner that is served from 5-9 p.m. with the New Year's Eve party getting underway at 10 p.m. The party features entertainment by DJ X and has no cover. There are bottle packages available by calling 972-802-2242
Hooky, the newest bar in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood, is hosting a Burlesque-themed New Year's Eve party. There will be party favors given away, champagne toast at midnight and doors open at 7 p.m. Cover is $20 and limited space remains for bottle service. For further information, visit the Hooky Facebook page.
Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting "A Night At Gatsby's" on New Year's Eve. Since the two-leveled Varsity Tavern is one of the busier spots in all of DFW, expect this to be one of the better scenes on what will also be its one-year anniversary of opening its doors. Table reservations are available at (817) 999-2854.
Cool River Cafe in Las Colinas is hosting the 'Mix & Mingle New Year's Eve Celebration.' They will offer a special ala carte dinner menu for New Year’s Eve in its dining room and in the lounge, acclaimed party band The Good Question Band will take to the stage at 9:30 p.m. for the party that runs until 1 a.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 972-871-8881.
On Top of the World New Year's Eve Celebration is taking place at The Crescent Club on the 17th floor of the Hotel Crescent Court in Uptown Dallas. Everything gets underway at 6 p.m. with cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres, followed by a decadent five-course dinner created by new Executive Chef Rushton at 8 p.m. tarts at 10pm with live music from Lounge Noir, featuring Clate Bowen, and DJ Jordan Bell taking over later into the evening. Dress can be described as “New Year’s Chic” — glitz, glamour and glitter welcome — and valet or self-parking will be available throughout the night. Pricing for singles is $150 and $280 for couples. For reservations, call (214) 953-4343 or email Colleen Cooper at colleen.cooper@crescentcourt.com.
The Chandelier Room in Dallas' Design District is the place for "Toast 2017, A Charity New Years Gala" benefiting the Young Friends of the Wilkinson Center. There will be DJs playing hip-hop and Top 40, a premium open bar, 15 VIP sections, balloon drop, giveaways from the event's partners and sponsors and a champagne toast. Tickets are $75-$200 and VIP packages are $700-$5000 available at DallasNYE.com.
New Year's Eve Masquerade at Candleroom in Dallas will feature a theme inspired by the Tom Cruise film Eyes Wide Shut with sounds and video mix by DJ Rocko, balloon drop, champagne toast and party favors. Tickets are $30-$50 and are available at nightout.com. Table packages are also available at events@candleroom.com or at 214-370-4155.
The Live Oak in Fort Worth is hosting New Year's Eve with Spoonfed Tribe and Poo Live Crew. The show begins at 10 p.m. and tickets are $15-$140. To purchase tickets visit theliveoak.com
NYE 2017 Extravaganza at Sidebar in Uptown is offering two complimentary cocktails from 9-10 p.m. with admission and a complimentary midnight champagne toast during the confetti and balloon drop. For further information and table packages, call (214) 549-2428.
III Forks Prime Steakhouse in Dallas is hosting a New Year's Eve party with it’s downstairs dining area featuring traditional New Year’s Eve dining while they are hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration upstairs, complete with live entertainment. Reservations are required for either celebration and are available by calling 972-267-1776
Masque Dallas is hosting "Minutes till Midnight: A Black and White Gala - New Years Eve 2017." There will be a champagne toast, balloon drop and music by DJ Flip Millionz. Tickets are available for $30 at the door until 11 p.m. and for VIP Table Reservations which range from $1000-$3000, email VIP@MasqueDallas.com or call 469.941.4085.
Four Day Weekend in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth is hosting its 20th Annual Dinner Package Show. $100 tickets include admission to the show, a cocktail-style dinner catered by Reata, tickets to a future Four Day Weekend show, champagne toast, party favors after-party with a live DJ. Tickets are available at fourdayweekend.com.
Uptown NYE will take place at Next Door on McKinney Ave. The party will feature a $500 cash balloon drop, door prizes, a complementary champagne toast, live countdown and more. Entertainment will be provided by Aiden Brasher, the official DJ of the X Games. Tickets are $20-$45 and VIP table packages are $500-$1800 at uptownnewyears.com.
Concrete Cowboy in Uptown is hosting its New Year's Eve party with no cover all night and a champagne toast at midnight. Table reservations are available by calling 214-934-1959.
Alley Cats Family Entertainment Center in Arlington will host two NYE parties with a family event from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and a countdown party from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Both parties include glow bowling, unlimited laser tag, rock climbing, billiards, party favors and drawings. The family party will feature a pizza buffet while the countdown party offers food and drink specials. Tickets are available at alleycatsbowl.com
97.1 The Eagle presents HELLYEAH NYE at the House of Blues in Dallas. Tickets are $35-$65. For VIP table seating, please contact HOBDallasVIP@LiveNation.co
Glass Cactus at the Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine is the site for 'A Great Gatsby New Year's Eve.' Tickets are $35 for general admission and $75 for VIP access to the Gatsby Lounge. Tables are $400-$2000. To purchase tickets or to make table reservation, call 817-778-2805
New Years Eve at The Rustic will feature a live performance by Charley Crockett. Free with RSVP at therustic.com.
7th Annual Dallas NYE Ball will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dallas. The party will take place on two levels: Las Vegas (downstairs) and Times Square (upstairs). The downstairs grand ballroom will be converted into a nightclub to give the Las Vegas experience and the upstairs ballroom will feature state-of-the-art lighting and a professional sound system for those wanting to enjoy New Years in a more intimate setting. Tickets are $35-$100 and are available at eventbrite.com.
NYLO Dallas South Side hotel is the site of the New Year's Eve Black & White Ball. Tickets are $50, $75 for couples and the hotel is offering rooms specials that include tickets to the party and in-room party favors. Details at nylohotels.com/dallas.
Truth & Alibi in Dallas is hosting its New Year's Eve party featuring a huge balloon drop, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. DJ Humble will be spinning the best in 80s, 90s, early 2000s mixed with Top/40 & House music. Password for the party is: "Resolution" Pre-sale tickets are $45 at eventbrite.com and table reservations are available at reservations@truthandalibi
Brew Year's Eve at Noble Rey Brewing Company in Dallas will feature beers and cider by Peticolas Brewing Company, Community Beer Company, Texas Ale Project and Bishop Cider Co. There will be food from Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar Design District, Luck at Trinity Groves and The Proper Baking Co. Live music will be performed by
Rise and Shine, Vodeo and Matt Tedder from The Voice. Tickets are $75 at eventbrite.com.
Midnight Rambler inside the Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting the NYE "Boho-A-Go-Go" Dance Party. Entertainment will be provided by DJs Jeff Paul and Gabe Mendoza. The party is open to the public from 5-8:30 p.m. with a $25 cover charge after. Further information available at midnightrambler.com
Marvelous Nerd Year's Eve is a four-day event in and around the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas featuring the legendary Stan Lee in his final traveling convention appearance and multiple parties during the event. Visit MarvelousNYE.com for further details and tickets.
The Flying Saucer in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth is hosting a New Year's Eve party with live music from The Wonders. There will be food specials and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $10 and reservations for tables of four are available for $100 by calling 817-336-7470.
The Eberhard on Henderson in Dallas is hosting its 2nd Annual NYE Golden Gala: A Black Tie Affair for New Year's Eve/ The party will feature hors d'oeuvres, ice sculptures, confetti and balloon drop, champagne toast and party favors. Tickets are $40-$75 at eventbrite.com and VIP packages from $500-$3000 are available by calling or texting
(214) 300-5220
@Nerdvana Food + Spirits in Frisco Square is hosting its inaugural New Year’s Eve party. The restaurant will serve its regular menu for purchase from 8 to 10 p.m., and its 8-bit menu from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be half-priced bubbles by the glass and an array of throwback and modern video games on 15 consoles. Reservations can be made by calling 214-618-9732.
The upscale Avenu Lounge in Uptown is hosting its annual New Year's Eve party featuring a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets are $45-$180 and are available at flavorus.com.
Happy New Year everybody!
