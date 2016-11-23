Isabelle Huppert takes ‘Elle’ to the next level

Isabelle Huppert makes lots of movies — two or three a year — but even with that deluge of output, Elle is something rare. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, Elle melds together two artistic worlds, the highly sexualized and rich atmospherics we know to expect from Verhoeven ( Basic Instinct) and the deadpan perversity of Huppert. The result is one of the great actress vehicles of 2016.
In Elle, we find a supercharged Huppert, taking everything she has meant on screen for the last 40 years and investing it in this one, rich, bizarre performance. Or to put it another way, this is one of the screen’s greatest actresses, and in Elle we find her in a career-defining role.
It is a strange film, and I suspect it’s Huppert herself who gives a dimension of strangeness to what otherwise might have been a dark thriller. At the start of the film, before we are familiar with any of the characters, a man in a mask breaks through the glass wall of a house and rapes and beats a middle-aged woman in her kitchen. It’s a harrowing scene, though the cat that is watching remains impassive.
Then the man leaves, and soon the woman is up, sweeping up the glass in a dustbin. When her adult son comes to visit, asking for money, she banters with him and berates him and never mentions anything about getting assaulted an hour earlier. The marks on her face, she says, are from a bicycle accident. She doesn’t call the cops, doesn’t even consider it, but just goes back to normal life.
Michele (Huppert), we soon realize, is a complicated and singular person. Socially adept and seemingly reasonable, she is also curiously amoral. She is having an affair with the husband of her business partner/best friend (Anne Consigny) and doesn’t seem in any way troubled by it. And she is working in a creepy business. She devises and markets video games for a living and insists that her team find ways to amplify the sex and the violence.
What makes Huppert so rich in this is that this is no one-trick performance. There may be an underlying perversity in Michele — one that might even be tied to genetics or childhood trauma — but Huppert never plays perversity. She plays normality. She never comments on what she is doing. She simply intuits a rich internal life and just lives it in front of the camera in the most natural way.
Here and there, little tensions build up; actions seem to clash with her seemingly placid and untroubled surface, and we either laugh or perk up, or both. But at all points, we are never watching a joke, but a thorough investigation into one particular psychological entity.
It should also be said, lest the movie be misunderstood, that the touches of dark comedy in Elle have nothing to do with the actual act of rape. Elle is too responsible for that, but also too sophisticated. It doesn’t short-circuit itself through forced humor but finds humor in the complexities of human nature.
Verhoeven creates an elegant frame for his lead actress and lets her fill it, and what we end up with is Huppert’s best collaboration with a director since the death of Claude Chabrol. Elle, which is France’s foreign-film entry in the Oscar sweepstakes, has the moral questioning and the psychological richness of a French film, but the visual glow of a prestige Hollywood production. That’s the best of both worlds, or at least of two continents.
In French with English subtitles
Exclusive: The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth