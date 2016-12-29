USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap-fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap-fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap-subject:Entertainment; topic:ap-topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;
1. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two" by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, John Tiffany (Scholastic)
4. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them: The Original Screenplay" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)
5. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)
6. "A Dog's Purpose" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
7. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
8. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)
9. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)
10. "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster)
11. "The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds" by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)
12. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
13. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
14. "Milk and Honey" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
15. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
16. "Melt" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)
17. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
18. "Tools of Titans" by Tim Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
19. "Guinness World Records 2017" by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)
20. "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly (Harper)
21. "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)
22. "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne)
23. "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" by Ransom Riggs (Quirk Books)
24. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
25. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).